Serious crash involving school bus in Wayne County leaves roadway shut down

The Brief Police are investigating a serious crash involving a school bus in Wayne County Monday afternoon. Brownstown police announced on Facebook Monday afternoon that a serious car crash occurred at Huron River Drive near Stefano. No children were on board the school bus, police say,



A school bus crash on the border of Brownstown Township and Rockwood has a road shut down and first responders on the scene.

School bus crash shuts down Huron Drive

What we know:

Brownstown police announced on Facebook Monday afternoon that a serious car crash occurred at Huron River Drive near Stefano at the Rockwood and Brownstown border. Officials say the crash involved a school bus with no children on board.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and revealed that the front of the bus was completely smashed with a broken utility pole on the roof.

Police say a crash team is on the way to investigate the incident.

Meanwhile, the roadway is expected to be shut down for several hours.

Was anyone injured?

What we don't know:

It is unknown if there were any injuries as of 4:30 p.m. Monday.

FOX 2 will update this report as we learn more details.