Serious crash involving school bus in Wayne County leaves roadway shut down
ROCKWOOD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A school bus crash on the border of Brownstown Township and Rockwood has a road shut down and first responders on the scene.
School bus crash shuts down Huron Drive
What we know:
Brownstown police announced on Facebook Monday afternoon that a serious car crash occurred at Huron River Drive near Stefano at the Rockwood and Brownstown border. Officials say the crash involved a school bus with no children on board.
SkyFOX flew over the scene and revealed that the front of the bus was completely smashed with a broken utility pole on the roof.
Police say a crash team is on the way to investigate the incident.
Meanwhile, the roadway is expected to be shut down for several hours.
Was anyone injured?
What we don't know:
It is unknown if there were any injuries as of 4:30 p.m. Monday.
FOX 2 will update this report as we learn more details.
The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Brownstown Twp. Police Department for details in this report.