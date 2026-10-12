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Serious crash involving school bus in Wayne County leaves roadway shut down

By Brendan Vrabel
FOX 2 Detroit
Car crashes
Published October 12, 2026 4:42 PM EDT
Published October 12, 2026 4:42 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Police are investigating a serious crash involving a school bus in Wayne County Monday afternoon.
    • Brownstown police announced on Facebook Monday afternoon that a serious car crash occurred at Huron River Drive near Stefano.
    • No children were on board the school bus, police say,

ROCKWOOD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A school bus crash on the border of Brownstown Township and Rockwood has a road shut down and first responders on the scene.

School bus crash shuts down Huron Drive

What we know:

Brownstown police announced on Facebook Monday afternoon that a serious car crash occurred at Huron River Drive near Stefano at the Rockwood and Brownstown border. Officials say the crash involved a school bus with no children on board. 

SkyFOX flew over the scene and revealed that the front of the bus was completely smashed with a broken utility pole on the roof. 

Police say a crash team is on the way to investigate the incident. 

Meanwhile, the roadway is expected to be shut down for several hours.

Was anyone injured?

What we don't know:

It is unknown if there were any injuries as of 4:30 p.m. Monday.

FOX 2 will update this report as we learn more details.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Brownstown Twp. Police Department for details in this report. 

Car crashesWayne County