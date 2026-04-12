Marine City police confirm swatting incident, lift shelter in place order

Just before 6:20 p.m. Sunday evening police were called to a building in downtown Marine City, for a person claiming to have taken hostages.

After about two hours of investigating, and further phone calls where the caller claimed to have killed one of the hostages, police concluded that the incident was a "swatting" call.

Swatting is a phenomenon that has been going on for several years all over the country, when someone calls the police and claims a major crime is happening at an address where the people at that address are unaware.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. police cleared the building and confirmed there was never any danger to the community.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.