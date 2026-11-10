Double shooting on Detroit's east side leaves one person dead, police sources say

The Brief A double shooting in Detroit left one person dead on the city's east side, police sources say. It happened in the area of Outer and Anglin. It is unknown what led to the double shooting or if any arrests have been made.



A shooting in a Detroit neighborhood on the city's east side left one person dead Tuesday evening.

Double shooting in Detroit

What we know:

Police sources tell FOX 2 that two people, a 39-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, were shot in a neighborhood on Outer Drive near Anglin. The woman was standing outside a car, and he was inside the car behind a duplex complex when someone walked up and started firing.

The woman died at the scene, while the man was shot in the neck and is expected to survive.

FOX 2 talked with activist and pastor, Maurice Hardwick on what happened Tuesday night.

"Unfortunately, the family is very distraught because I guess the young lady was in the car minding her own business, happen to be at the wrong place at the wrong time, maybe with the wrong person and someone came up aiming at someone else and bullets don’t have names, and they shot and one of the bullets struck her in critical condition, but she’s passed away, unfortunately," he said.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what led to the double shooting or if any arrests have been made. Meanwhile, suspect information has not been released as of 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

FOX 2 will update this report when we find out more.