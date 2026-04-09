Speeding suspect clocked at 90 mph before deadly crash on Detroit's west side

The Brief One person is dead after speeding on Detroit's west side, eventually crashing into a passenger vehicle. The driver was going 90 mph, according to police, who attempted to pull the suspect over.



The driver of a silver mid-sized vehicle was killed after speeding down local roads in Detroit before crashing into a sedan early in the morning on the city's west side.

The suspect ignored police lights to pull over before crashing into a Chrysler 300. According to law enforcement, they were traveling at over 90 mph.

Big picture view:

Detroit police are still investigating more than 12 hours after a major crash at 7 Mile and Southfield that left one dead.

The deceased was driving a silver Chevrolet Trax when they were clocked going 90 mph by police early Thursday morning.

State troopers had activated their lights and attempted to catch up to the suspect. Instead, the driver struck a Chrysler 300.

First responders provided life-saving assistance to both drivers. While the motorist in the Chrysler did not have any visible injuries, the speeding suspect became trapped in their vehicle.

They later died.

What they're saying:

The incident happened in front of a gas station.

An employee at the shop told FOX 2 it sounded like a "big bomb" going off.

"A customer asked me for a receipt for the gas. That's when I heard a big bomb. A big bomb! I check the camera and see another car on the other side. I get the phone and call the police."

Michigan State Police also added a statement:

"Unfortunately excessive speed has led to another fatal traffic crash. We continue to remind drivers that risky driving behaviors such as excessive speed, following too closely and distracted driving lead to preventable crashes. It is unknown if impairment was also a factor."