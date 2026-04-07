Spring pollen is just getting started - the doctor explains how to treat it

The Brief As spring kicks into high gear, so does pollen. An allergist talks about ways to deal with it. There are treatments for nasal treatments as well as for itchy, watery eyes.



Pollen is in the air and your body might not like it. We look at why pollen is the biggest problem when it comes to spring allergies and what to look for, if you're searching for an over-the-counter solution.

The backstory:

It won't be long before, instead of seeing white stuff outside, we see a dusting of yellow powder — it's pollen.

For many of us, our body thinks its dangerous and starts to react by releasing histamine to fight it. That's what makes you feel lousy. The good news, there are a lot of treatment options



About a third of us are fighting allergies at one point or another. Pollen is the bad guy - and it is a problem that is not going away.



"A study in 2019 showed that pollen seasons are starting about 20 days earlier and lasting about 10 days longer," said Dr. Mariel Benjamin. "And then additional studies have shown that due to the carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere, we're seeing that plants are producing more pollen and stronger pollen that's causing more allergy symptoms."

Benjamin, a University of Michigan allergist, says there are a bunch of treatment options, but you need to have a game plan when you go to the drug store.



"First of all, there are nasal saline sprays or nasal saline rinses, that can help rinse the mucus and allergens out of the nose," she said.

So you can go for a saline spray to clean it out, or you can go for something that's a little more powerful.

"Secondly, there are intranasal cortico steroid sprays, which can help reduce inflammation, congestion and prevent allergic symptoms. There's also intranasal antihistamine sprays and non-drowsy oral antihistamines, which help more with the sneezing, runny nose and itching symptoms that you might get," Benjamin said.

And what about those itchy watery eyes?

"And then, if your eyes are really bothering you, itchy red eyes, there are over-the-counter allergy eye drops that can also be very beneficial," she said.

This is important if you're looking for a stronger decongestant — go for medication kept behind the counter. This is not prescription, but it is kept by the pharmacist.

If you're buying a decongestant like Sudafed, get the stuff they keep behind the counter. It's more effective than what's on the shelf in the store - you will need to show your driver's license.

If nothing works, go see the doctor.