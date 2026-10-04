Sterling Heights community creates 'Slim Shady' parody reminding drivers to stop for school buses

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The Brief Sterling Heights Police Department and Henry Ford II High School students teamed up to release a school bus safety video called "The Real Miss Daisy." The video is a parody of Eminem's "The Real Slim Shady" and reminds drivers to stop when a school bus has its red lights flashing and stop arm extended. You can watch the video on the City of Sterling Heights' social media channels and the SHTV YouTube channel.



A local Michigan police department just dropped a rap video to remind drivers to stop for school buses, and it's as catchy as it sounds.

Eminem used to promote road safety

Behind the video:

The Sterling Heights Police Department, Sterling Heights Television (SHTV) and Henry Ford II High School Theater and Advanced Studio Film students worked together to put out a public safety video called "The Real Miss Daisy." It's a parody of Eminem's "The Real Slim Shady" and carries a straightforward message: when a school bus stops with its red lights flashing and stop arm extended, drivers need to stop, no exceptions.

The backstory:

The project was thought up by Lt. Aaron Susalla, who also wrote the parody lyrics and appears as the featured rapper in the video. Students from Henry Ford II High School were involved both on camera and behind the scenes, working alongside Sterling Heights Police and SHTV staff to bring it all together.

Importance of bus safety

What they're saying:

The video dropped just as students are heading back to school and buses are back on neighborhood streets. Sterling Heights Police Chief Andrew Satterfield said keeping kids safe getting to and from school is something everyone has a role in.

"Keeping children safe on their way to and from school is a responsibility we all share," said Satterfield. "We are grateful to Utica Community Schools, Henry Ford II High School Principal Lori Singleton, and the talented students and staff who participated in this project. Their ongoing partnership with the Sterling Heights Police Department helps us find creative ways to reinforce important safety messages and keep our community safe."

Message behind the music

Why it matters:

Susalla said the goal was to make something people would actually remember. "We wanted to create something people would remember. Something fun, local and attention-grabbing that still carries a critical message," said Susalla. "A few extra seconds of patience behind the wheel can make all the difference for a child crossing the street or stepping off a school bus. We hope 'The Real Miss Daisy' video gives drivers a reason to pause, pay attention and always stop for the bus."

What you can do:

Police are reminding everyone to stay alert in school zones and residential neighborhoods, watch for kids near bus stops and follow all school bus warning signals. Drivers should never pass a school bus when its red lights are flashing and the stop arm is out.

Residents can catch "The Real Miss Daisy" on the City of Sterling Heights' social media channels and on the SHTV YouTube channel.