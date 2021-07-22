Storm chances pick up next couple days
FOX 2 - Hello gang, we saw another dry and quiet day Thursday along with low humidity.
Our weather turns a bit more active Friday and Saturday as a slow-moving warm front approaches the region from the west.
Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few stray thundershowers with a high near 80.
Additional scattered thundershowers are likely Saturday with more humidity and more clouds and a high of 84.
Sunday looks very warm and humid under partly sunny skies with a high near 90.
It stays rather warm for most of next week.
