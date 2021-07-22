Expand / Collapse search

Storm chances pick up next couple days

By and David Komer online producer
Published 
A gradual warm up is coming

Rich Luterman has the forecast.

FOX 2 - Hello gang, we saw another dry and quiet day Thursday along with low humidity.

Our weather turns a bit more active Friday and Saturday as a slow-moving warm front approaches the region from the west.

Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few stray thundershowers with a high near 80.

Additional scattered thundershowers are likely Saturday with more humidity and more clouds and a high of 84.

Sunday looks very warm and humid under partly sunny skies with a high near 90.

It stays rather warm for most of next week.

-Luter