Storm chances pick up next couple days

Hello gang, we saw another dry and quiet day Thursday along with low humidity.

Our weather turns a bit more active Friday and Saturday as a slow-moving warm front approaches the region from the west.

Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few stray thundershowers with a high near 80.

Additional scattered thundershowers are likely Saturday with more humidity and more clouds and a high of 84.

Sunday looks very warm and humid under partly sunny skies with a high near 90.

It stays rather warm for most of next week.

-Luter