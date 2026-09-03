Southeast Michigan Weather: Severe storms roll through Metro Detroit, twice
(FOX 2) - Severe weather has rolled across most of Southeast Michigan twice throughout Tuesday.
Southeast Michigan Severe Weather
Timeline:
Metro Detroiters woke up Tuesday to continuing extreme heat, with temperatures in the 90s as the month of September began. That was until 7 p.m., when severe storms crawled through the northern counties of Southeast Michigan, with even a Tornado Warning being issued for St. Clair County.
That system would enter Ontario, Canada, giving residents a break from storms until 11 p.m., where multiple counties were issued Severe T-Storm warnings going into the early morning hours of Wednesday.
Storm Impacts:
Reports of storm damage from Metro Detroit communities and power outages began to sprout as storms continued.
As of 12:07 a.m. Wednesday, 49,000 DTE customers reported power outages.
As storms roll through, FOX 2 will update this report as we learn more.
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The Source: FOX 2 used information from previous reporting.