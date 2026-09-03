Southeast Michigan Weather: Severe storms roll through Metro Detroit, twice

The Brief Severe storms rolled through Southeast Michigan twice on Tuesday. Reports of storm damage from Metro Detroit communities and power outages began to sprout as storms continued.



Severe weather has rolled across most of Southeast Michigan twice throughout Tuesday.

Southeast Michigan Severe Weather

Timeline:

Metro Detroiters woke up Tuesday to continuing extreme heat, with temperatures in the 90s as the month of September began. That was until 7 p.m., when severe storms crawled through the northern counties of Southeast Michigan, with even a Tornado Warning being issued for St. Clair County.

That system would enter Ontario, Canada, giving residents a break from storms until 11 p.m., where multiple counties were issued Severe T-Storm warnings going into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Storm Impacts:

Reports of storm damage from Metro Detroit communities and power outages began to sprout as storms continued.

As of 12:07 a.m. Wednesday, 49,000 DTE customers reported power outages.

As storms roll through, FOX 2 will update this report as we learn more.