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Southeast Michigan Weather: Severe storms roll through Metro Detroit, twice

By FOX 2 Staff
FOX 2 Detroit
Severe Weather
Published September 3, 2026 12:13 AM EDT
Published September 3, 2026 12:13 AM EDT
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The Brief

    • Severe storms rolled through Southeast Michigan twice on Tuesday.
    • Reports of storm damage from Metro Detroit communities and power outages began to sprout as storms continued.

(FOX 2) - Severe weather has rolled across most of Southeast Michigan twice throughout Tuesday.

Southeast Michigan Severe Weather

Timeline:

Metro Detroiters woke up Tuesday to continuing extreme heat, with temperatures in the 90s as the month of September began. That was until 7 p.m., when severe storms crawled through the northern counties of Southeast Michigan, with even a Tornado Warning being issued for St. Clair County. 

Full Weather | Tornado warning hits St. Clair County
Full Weather | Tornado warning hits St. Clair County

Full Weather | Tornado warning hits St. Clair County

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for residents in St. Clair County heading into Canada. FOX 2 Meteorologist Rich Luterman has the details.

That system would enter Ontario, Canada, giving residents a break from storms until 11 p.m., where multiple counties were issued Severe T-Storm warnings going into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Storm Impacts:

Reports of storm damage from Metro Detroit communities and power outages began to sprout as storms continued. 

As of 12:07 a.m. Wednesday, 49,000 DTE customers reported power outages. 

As storms roll through, FOX 2 will update this report as we learn more.

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The Source: FOX 2 used information from previous reporting.

Severe WeatherMetro Detroit