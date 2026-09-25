Students at Michigan State University left without hot water access after power issue

The Brief MSU students have been dealing with no hot water for days after a power outage. The good news, according to MSU Media Relations, 83% of the residents on campus have hot water now. The university has set up portable shower units, otherwise it’s cold showers, until the issue is fully resolved.



Imagine being without hot water for a whole week. For some Michigan State University students, that’s been their reality. It all started when the campus lost power last weekend.

Michigan State University power issues

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The electricity went out on Saturday but was back on seven hours later. However, the power outage affected the steam used to heat the water.

The good news, according to MSU Media Relations, 83% of the residents on campus have hot water now. But what about the ones who are still without it?

Well, the university has set up portable shower units, otherwise it’s cold showers, until the issue is fully resolved.

"I save a lot of time actually, because you have to go in and out superfast, but also in the morning I kinda dreaded waking up because the water is super, super cold. Like taking a shower and that is not the most fun," said freshman Jonah Heim. "I’m also kind of like a health guy, so I know like the benefits of a cold shower, like it improves your immune system, and it does matter things for your metabolism and stuff. So like trying to focus on the good things that the water is, like cold water is doing for me, has made it easier, I guess, for me."

"Well, showering, I’ll go to friends’ dorms, I’ll go to my frat, just walking everywhere where I can get a shower," said student Brenton Emery.

Dig deeper:

A university media relations person tells FOX 2 that crews will be working through the weekend.

They hope to have the hot water fully restored early next week.

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