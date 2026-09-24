Metro Detroit weather: Cool temps continue, warmer for the weekend

We can sit back and relax for a while as beautiful fall weather takes over.

The backstory:

High temps head toward 70 the next couple of days, with plenty of sun too.

Luckily, we’ve had plenty of rain as of late.

While we wait for the drought monitor to update later this morning, I’ll note that we’re about three quarters of an inch above average for the month but still running a decent deficit for the year overall.

Temps keep climbing this weekend before peaking sometime Tuesday or Wednesday next week.

I’ll keep us in the low to mid 70s for now, though it’s possible we push those numbers up a bit.

The Source: This forecast is from Weather Authority Alan Longstreet.

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