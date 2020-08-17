Suspect wanted in quadruple homicide in custody, DNC starts today, 2 missing after boat capsizes

A statewide manhunt ended late Sunday night when a suspect involved in a quadruple homicide Saturday morning turned himself into a mid-Michigan sheriff's office.

Raymond Lee Bailey, 37, reportedly turned himself into the Bay County Sheriff's department and was expected to be transported to the Sumpter Township Police department. The Wyandotte man allegedly shot and killed four people, including a woman whom he had a previous relationship with.

Following reports of gunshots, police identified Bailey as being responsible for the killings after the suspect confirmed the incident to friends and family through text messages.

A GoFundMe set up Sunday morning to pay for funeral expenses identified the victims as Neil and Forrest Sampson and Sara and Laura Tanner. Laura was Bailey's ex-fiance. A statewide search for the suspect began following the discovery of the victims at a home in the 24900 block of Martinsville, a road located south of Belleville.

In a Facebook post made by the Sumpter Township Police Department, a release said officers found "two males and two females, all in their 30's dead of apparent gunshot wounds."

"I thought somebody was hunting because people hunt around here," said one neighbor who heard the shots. "And I thought 'wow, just shoot, shoot, shoot...'"

Bailey was believed to be driving north toward the Upper Peninsula at the time of the post. "A short time later, detectives were made aware that he had allegedly confessed to the killings to several people via telephone and texts."

Bailey's vehicle was discovered abandoned on the side of the road near Bay City, north of Saginaw. Sumpter Township police updated the post at 10:20 p.m. stating the suspect had turned himself in.

"Fiercely loyal to each other and their families, these siblings/cousins/mothers and fathers/daughters and sons put family first, and now our family desperately needs your help to quickly raise funeral expenses," read the GoFundMe post.

It was immediately clear what led to the shootings.

A brutal general election for president begins

With Joe Biden's selection of Kamala Harris as the vice-presidential candidate, the chess pieces were set for what intends to be a brutal general election. Harris, who is a descendant of both Black and Indian ancestry brings a new dimension to the election as the first non-white woman to join a major party ticket for president.

It also underscores the role that race will play in the lead-up to the November election. Following mass protests against racial injustice that took place in cities around the country, activists have refocused many of their priorities to include calls for racial equality and equity.

In 1-on-1 interview with the Republican National Convention's Black media affairs senior advisor, Paris Dennard critiqued the Democratic Party's ticket and their history on unfair crime laws.

"When you look at her record, combined with Joe Biden's record of the 1994 crime bill and his history of bigoted statements, you're finding a combination of a team that is not pro-Black America," Dennard said. "That is why I believe her to be a phony opportunist and many in the Black community are seeing through that."

While President Donald Trump and other surrogates have incited racial tensions by stoking unfounded concerns of Harris's birthplace, Dennard deflected on that stance, pointed toward more policy critiques.

"What I'm most concerned about are their records. They are talking about raising taxes, eliminating school choice and charter schools and I believe these policies are going to hurt the Black community," Dennard said. "That's what I'm most concerned about."

Biden's selection precedes an unprecedented Democratic National Convention, which kicks off an entirely virtual series of speeches this week. Beginning Monday, several high brass members of the party plan to speak to voters and make their pitch to the rest of the country why it should be Biden and Harris who they vote for.

Two people missing after boat capsizes in Detroit River

Authorities are looking for two people are missing after a boat they were on capsized in the Detroit River, just east of Grosse Ile.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. after Grosse Ile police responded to reports a boat with at least nine people aboard had tipped over.

A person from Ontario, Canada who was in the area at the time assisted rescuing several of the people.

After no luck finding the two people over the night, a search was expected to resume Monday morning.

Daily Forecast

Expect a slight dip in temperatures for the first half of the week with a high-pressure system rolling in on Tuesday. Today's high is 82 degrees and a shower is possible in the afternoon.

Pelosi to call House back into session to vote on USPS bill

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she is calling the House back into session this week to vote on a bill prohibiting the U.S. Postal Service from implementing any changes to operations or level of service. The action comes amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency during the coronavirus pandemic while states expand mail-in voting options.

In a letter to Democratic lawmakers Sunday evening, Pelosi also called on her colleagues to appear at a post office in their district on Tuesday for a coordinated news event. "In a time of a pandemic, the Postal Service is Election Central. Americans should not have to choose between their health and their vote," she wrote.

Pelosi said House Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer would soon announce the legislative schedule for the coming week. House Democrats were likely to discuss the schedule on a conference call on Monday and were expected to be in session next Saturday, a senior Democratic aide said on condition of anonymity because the plans were private.

Earlier Sunday, Democratic lawmakers demanded that leaders of the Postal Service testify at an emergency oversight hearing Aug. 24 on mail delays.