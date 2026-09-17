F-16 plane crash reported in Northern Michigan

The Brief Crews are responding to reports of an F-16 plane crashing in Northern Michigan. It happened in Grand Traverse County, south of Traverse City. It's not clear if anyone was injured.



Emergency services are responding to reports of a plane crash in Northern Michigan.

The crash was in Blair Township, which is southwest of Traverse City in Grand Traverse County. Acting emergency manager Brandon Perry confirmed that crews were at the scene of the crash, according to 9and10News.

It's unclear if there were any injuries.

Reports of a plane crash were heard on Grand Traverse 911, according to Broadcastify.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more details.