F-16 plane crash reported in Northern Michigan
(FOX 2) - Emergency services are responding to reports of a plane crash in Northern Michigan.
The crash was in Blair Township, which is southwest of Traverse City in Grand Traverse County. Acting emergency manager Brandon Perry confirmed that crews were at the scene of the crash, according to 9and10News.
It's unclear if there were any injuries.
Reports of a plane crash were heard on Grand Traverse 911, according to Broadcastify.
This is a breaking news story. Check back later for more details.