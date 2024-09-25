Tim Walz visiting Ann Arbor for Michigan-Minnesota college football game

The Democratic nominee for vice president will be back in Michigan this weekend for another stop in a battleground state, this time marrying college football and electoral politics.

Tim Walz, who is the governor of Minnesota, will be in Ann Arbor for the University of Michigan-University of Minnesota football game this Saturday.

Kickoff is at noon between the two Big Ten teams.

While Walz did not attend the University of Minnesota, his appearance is timely in the context of the 2024 presidential election. It's likely the Harris-Walz ticket will need to carry Michigan if they want to win the presidency in November.

The Walz campaign confirmed with FOX 2 the candidate will be at the Big House during the game, but it was unclear what kind of media access will be available.

The game between the wolverines (3-1) and the Golden Gophers (2-2) will be broadcast on FOX. The two compete for the Little Brown Jug trophy, one of the oldest in the conference.