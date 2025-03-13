Traverse City music director fired from church over same-sex marriage

Michigan's civil rights laws say employers cannot discriminate, yet that's exactly what a music director says happened to him and that the priest lied about it to parishioners.

The backstory:

Fred Szczepanski is the music director for 34 years at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Traverse City. Bill Thompson and Szczepanski got married in 2020, but they've been together for 32 years.

"Over the last 34 years, he's not missed a Christmas service, or a midnight mass, or an Easter service. He was always there, very committed to that church," Thompson said. "He built up a children's choir and a funeral choir and the regular choir.

Szczepanski was just weeks away from his Jan. 1 retirement when his new boss, Father Michael Lingaur, fired him at the end of October, 2024.

"Oh, it was my life—it was my life—I was 32 when I started there," Szczepanski said. "All the little kids I had in my children's choir—I did their weddings, and they're now parents and supporting me the most."

What they're saying:

Szczepanski says there had never been a problem until the new priest, Michael Lingaur, arrived three months prior.

He called me in the office and told me that he had to let me go because of a same-sex marriage—even though everyone in the church and all of my former bosses knew of our relationship. But because we got married four years ago, he couldn't let me work for the church anymore," he said. "Then he said we are going to tell everyone you are taking an early retirement, which was a lie."

Thompson said Lingaur asked Szczepanski to work two more weeks after their meeting, adding insult to injury.

"When he terminated me, he said that you're welcome to worship here, but you can no longer do music for masses, for weddings, for funerals—and you can no longer receive communion," said Szczepanski.

Dig deeper:

Suddenly, the lifelong Catholic and dedicated employee says he was not only excommunicated but on the receiving end of discrimination and wrongful termination. Blake Ringsmuth is Szczepanski's attorney—he says the Elliott Larsen Civil Rights Act prohibits such discrimination, and they're now suing the church and the Diocese of Gaylord.

"This was just a malicious, cruel thing that this priest did," said Ringsmuth. "The fact of the matter is they don't have the right to discriminate like this against someone in their job. A sexual orientation, marriage status, and sex are protected classes—and the claim that we're bringing is that he was discriminated illegally on all of those fronts."

The diocese declined to comment but referred us to a letter Bishop Jeffrey Walsh sent to parishioners saying employees consent to a ministerial agreement to adhere to the teachings of the Catholic Church, that marriage is an exclusive covenant between a man and a woman.

"I had worked there 34 years—I had four prior bosses before this priest came in—and I've always had rave reviews on my performance. My personal life had nothing to do with my performance," said Szczepanski's.

Local perspective:

There's been pushback, parishioners protested and even left the church altogether.

So many people sent letters to the priest and the bishop. A dozen pastors from other denominations even weighed in. A testament to the impact of one music director for more than three decades. Now taking on a new role with his husband by his side.

"We want to give a platform for future people who are discriminated against, because if no one takes a stand, nothing will ever change," Bill said.

"It's not just about me—it's about people losing their jobs over this all over the country—and the reason I'm going through with this is because I don't want it to happen to someone else—you know it's wrong—it's wrong," Szczepanski said

Why you should care:

Fred Szczepanski says he's grateful to the many people who have supported him and are supporting what they believe is an important civil rights case with far-reaching impact.