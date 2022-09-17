Hurricane Fiona makes landfall over Puerto Rico as category 1 hurricane

article

Hurricane Fiona made landfall on the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico Sunday afternoon, hours after strengthening to become a category 1 hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center said Fiona made landfall, near Punta Tocon, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.

FOX 35 STORM TEAM HURRICANE CENTER: View latest forecast, Fiona's projected track, and models

Hurricane Fiona formed in the Atlantic Sunday morning as a category 1 storm as Puerto Rico braces for impact, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters have the storm making landfall late Sunday, with catastrophic flooding expected across the island and the Dominican Republic. The latest track has the storm becoming a major category 3 hurricane by midweek.

Over a foot of rain is expected across the island with localized totals over 20 inches, especially across eastern and southern Puerto Rico.

The storm previously battered various eastern Caribbean islands, with one death reported in the French territory of Guadeloupe.

As the system heads west-northwest, now the big question is whether it will come toward Florida.

WHERE IS HURRICANE FIONA LOCATED?

In an update on Sunday, the NHC tracked Fiona about 25 miles southwest of Ponce Puerto Rico with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and moving west-northwest at 8 mph. A turn toward the northwest is forecast to begin later Sunday and continue through Monday, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest on Tuesday.

"On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will continue to pass near or over southwestern and western Puerto Rico this afternoon and evening," the NHC said. "Fiona will then move near the northern coast of the Dominican Republic tonight and Monday, and near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday."

Fiona is forecast to strengthen during the next 48 hours while Fiona moves near Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and over the southwestern Atlantic.

Hurricane conditions are taking place on Puerto Rico and are expected in portions of the eastern Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday. Hurricane conditions are possible within the hurricane watch area in the Dominican Republic Sunday night and Monday.

Forecasters said portions of the Dominican Republic will see tropical storm conditions later Sunday.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

The coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Caucedo to Cabo Frances Viejo

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Frances Viejo westward to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

U.S. Virgin Islands

British Virgin Islands

North coast of the Dominican Republic from Cabo Frances Viejo westward to Puerto Plata

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

South coast of the Dominican Republic west of Cabo Caucedo to Barahona

Turks and Caicos Islands

Southeastern Bahamas, including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands

WHAT IS HURRICANE FIONA'S PROJECTED PATH?

Looking at our exclusive FOX MODEL, the storm will move through the Mona Passage and continue to track to the Northeast and have no direct impact on Florida. However, there will be larger swells along the Atlantic coast as the storm continues to track in the Atlantic.

You can depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team when it comes to tracking the tropics. Our FOX MODEL updates through the day and as those updates come in, we will share the latest with you!