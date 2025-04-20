Troy teenager killed in Ingham County crash

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a crash on I-96 near Meridian Road in Ingham County just after 7 a.m. April 19.

The crash involved a single vehicle that was headed west on I-96 when it veered off the road at about 7:20 a.m. The sedan rolled several times.

In addition to the deceased, a 22-year-old who was driving, and a 20-year-old passenger were both injured. The driver had serious injuries, and the other passenger was listed as critical according to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

A fourth passenger was uninjured. All four people were from Troy.

This investigation remains open but alcohol or drugs were not believed to be contributing factors.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact police at 517-676-8444 ext. 1939.