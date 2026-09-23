Two firefighters suspended in Detroit after alleged improper conduct

The Brief DFD said they are aware of the allegations and that both firefighters have been placed on administrative leave without pay. This all stems from allegations of improper conduct when the two firefighters responded to the Detroit Police Department for a man in need of medical attention earlier this month.



Two firefighters are under scrutiny, facing allegations of improper conduct while dealing with a man in need of medical attention, according to the Detroit Fire Department (DFD).

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DFD said they are aware of the allegations and that both firefighters have been placed on administrative leave without pay. This all stems from allegations of improper conduct when the two firefighters responded to the Detroit Police Department for a man in need of medical attention earlier this month.

The man has been released from the hospital.

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing.

It has not been confirmed what the officers are accused of doing as of Wednesday evening.