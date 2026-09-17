US tariff war pushes Canada toward possible European Union trade opportunities

The Brief Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met with the European Union, lobbying to make Canada the first "associate member" of the EU. Earlier in September, Canada launched 15% to 50% taxes on billions of U.S. imports including steel, dairy, home appliances and electronics.



A new boiling point in the escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada as the Canadian Government is now looking to the European Union to build out its international trade footprint.

Big picture view:

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney met with the European Union, lobbying to make Canada the first "associate member" of the EU to seek better trade opportunities with European countries.

It follows what Canada has called unfair treatment from the Trump Administration, including massive tariffs that prompted Canada to retaliate.

Earlier in September, Canada launched 15% to 50% taxes on billions of U.S. imports including steel, dairy, home appliances and electronics.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 spoke with Windsor’s mayor and the former U.S. Ambassador to Canada about it all.

"Clearly, the posture of the United States against Canada at this particular point in time has driven us to really try and find other trading partners and deepen other relationships with other countries as a result of the threats by Donald Trump and the application of a strong tariff regime against his largest trading partner, that being Canada," said Mayor Drew Dilkens.

"We are dependent somewhat on Canada, they more than us, but it’s a natural thing," said Former U.S. Ambassador to Canada James Blanchard. "I don’t think it will change anything overnight. It’s more of a symbolic move, but it’s not a good symbolic move because it also means a little bit of turning their back on us. But I think they feel hurt."

Canadian leaders stress they are not trying to become full members of the EU, something that wouldn’t work for obvious geographical reasons, but they are simply trying to fill an economic hole that has been caused by the rift with the U.S.

Pain at the Pump in Canada

By the numbers:

In Windsor, prices have jumped roughly $1.90 a liter, while diesel has climbed past $2.68. There’s a conversion there, of course, but all you need to know is that it’s a lot and a mirror image, a mirror image of what’s happening in Southeast Michigan where state averages with some prices leaping toward $5 a gallon.

Energy analysts warn that refinery shifts, supply pressures, and broader market turbulence mean the pump pain won’t be going away on either side of the border.

Watch FOX 2 Detroit LIVE