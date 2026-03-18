Vice President JD Vance to speak in Metro Detroit on Wednesday
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Vice President JD Vance will speak in Metro Detroit on Wednesday.
Few details about his visit have been shared, but he is expected to visit a manufacturing plant in Auburn Hills to deliver remarks. He will likely speak about the economy, as this was the focus of his speech during a recent visit to North Carolina.
FOX 2 plans to stream the event live above. More details about timing will be added to this story when they are provided.
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Vance last visited Michigan in September, when he stopped at a precision metal stamping facility plant in Howell.
During that tour across several states, the VP promoted President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill."