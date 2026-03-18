Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

Vice President JD Vance to speak in Metro Detroit on Wednesday

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  March 18, 2026 7:46am EDT
Politics
FOX 2 Detroit

The Brief

    • Vice President JD Vance plans to speak at a manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills on Wednesday.
    • He was last in Michigan in September.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Vice President JD Vance will speak in Metro Detroit on Wednesday.

Few details about his visit have been shared, but he is expected to visit a manufacturing plant in Auburn Hills to deliver remarks. He will likely speak about the economy, as this was the focus of his speech during a recent visit to North Carolina.

FOX 2 plans to stream the event live above. More details about timing will be added to this story when they are provided.

Dig deeper:

Vance last visited Michigan in September, when he stopped at a precision metal stamping facility plant in Howell.

During that tour across several states, the VP promoted President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill."

Watch FOX 2 News Live

PoliticsJD Vance