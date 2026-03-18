Vice President JD Vance to speak in Metro Detroit on Wednesday

The Brief Vice President JD Vance plans to speak at a manufacturing facility in Auburn Hills on Wednesday. He was last in Michigan in September.



Vice President JD Vance will speak in Metro Detroit on Wednesday.

Few details about his visit have been shared, but he is expected to visit a manufacturing plant in Auburn Hills to deliver remarks. He will likely speak about the economy, as this was the focus of his speech during a recent visit to North Carolina.

FOX 2 plans to stream the event live above. More details about timing will be added to this story when they are provided.

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Vance last visited Michigan in September, when he stopped at a precision metal stamping facility plant in Howell.

During that tour across several states, the VP promoted President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill."