Dearborn police seek driver who hit moped, left scene

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The vehicle believed to be involved is described as a dark-colored Dodge Grand Caravan, likely a 2008–2010 model year, with chrome accents and silver-colored wheels. The vehicle’s license plate is currently unknown.

Dearborn Police are seeking information on a vehicle that allegedly sideswiped a moped and then drove off the evening of Aug. 7.

Police said the vehicle believed to be involved is described as a dark-colored Dodge Grand Caravan, likely a 2008–2010 model year, with chrome accents and silver-colored wheels. The vehicle’s license plate is currently unknown. It was seen in the 6900 block of Chase Road just after 9 p.m. Aug. 7 when it allegedly hit the moped, leaving it's driver in critical condition, and then drove off south on Chase Road.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, has information regarding the involved vehicle, or may have relevant dash-camera, surveillance, or cell phone video from the area around the time of the incident to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241.

