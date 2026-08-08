Former Detroit firefighter charged with arson, stealing puppies and more

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Eric Dwayne Anderson spent years as a Detroit firefighter before resigning in 2023. Now he's being charged with multiple arsons, breaking into a firehouse, stealing puppies, large appliances and more.

Police allege that Anderson, 52, set fire to at least four different locations between July 10 and Aug. 4 they also say he broke into and stole from some of the buildings, and broke into a firehouse while the firefighters were at one of the fires he allegedly set.

Anderson was arraigned Saturday and given a $500,000 bond, with a GPS tracker if he is released.

"I want to thank the Detroit Fire Department’s Fire Investigation Division for their tireless work on this case. For weeks, our investigators have worked diligently to identify the person responsible for a string of arson fires on Detroit’s West Side, carefully following the evidence and pursuing every lead. I also want to thank Kym Worthy and the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for their partnership in bringing this case forward," said Detroit Fire Commissioner Charles Simms. "The allegations in this case are deeply disturbing, particularly because they involve a former member of the Detroit Fire Department and an alleged theft from a firehouse while our firefighters were out answering a call for help.

"Anyone who deliberately sets fires, steals from a firehouse, or otherwise jeopardizes the safety of Detroiters will be held accountable, regardless of who they are or whether they have ever worn a Detroit Fire Department uniform," he said.

Andersons' first alleged crime was in the 8500 block of Bryden on July 10. Investigators say he forced his way into a house between 6 and 7 a.m. Once inside, he allegedly stole a refrigerator, stove, and two pitbull puppies. They say he returned about 20 minutes later and set the fire. He was charged with second-degree home invasion and second-degree arson for those crimes.

Prosecutors say that on July 15 he set two fires, a garage in the 8500 block of Central Street, and a commercial trash bin in the 8300 block of Bryden Street. He was charged with third- and fifth-degree arson for those fires.

On July 29 it is alleged that he set another fire in the 8500 block of Bryden Street, then while firefighters fought that blaze, he went to the the firehouse on West Chicago and broke in. While inside, he allegedly stole multiple personal items.

Anderson was charged with second-degree arson and also breaking and entering a building with Intent, four counts of larceny in a building, and four counts of financial transaction device – stealing/retaining without consent.

His final alleged crime was on Aug. 4. Investigators say he set a house on fire in the 8500 block of Roselawn, before fleeing that scene around 6:18 a.m. He was charged with second-degree arson for that incident as well.

Anderson was arrested on Aug. 7.

"We have all heard stories about of firefighter firebugs," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "Luckily, this is a small number of firefighters, but these stories are indeed hard to wrap our brains around. Unfortunately, it happens and it shocks the conscience. The alleged criminal actions of this former firefighter are horrifying. We will do everything in our power under the law to hold him fully accountable."