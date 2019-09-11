Husband supports wife through two days of labor with encouraging words: ‘You’ll be the most amazing mother’
This dad came to the hospital prepared to motivate his wife during the delivery of their rainbow baby.
'Angel': Mom shares sweet photo of school custodian comforting student with autism
A touching photo shared by the mother of a young student with autism shows how a little bit of compassion can make a world of difference in the life of a child.
Teen served fatal dish despite alerting waitstaff to severe dairy allergy, coroner says
A United Kingdom teen celebrating his 18th birthday went for a meal at a popular burger joint in London. Hours later, he died.
Woman swallows engagement ring in her sleep: 'How? I don't know, but I did!'
Everyone’s heard the joke about someone dreaming about eating a giant marshmallow and waking up with their pillow missing.
Girl, 3, dies of rare cancer after doctors diagnosed her with constipation
A United Kingdom mother who claims doctors wrote off her 3-year-old daughter’s stomach pains as constipation says the young girl died just days after she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.
Germany's first-ever panda cub twins thriving at Berlin Zoo
Germany is celebrating the births of giant panda cubs at the Berlin Zoo -- the first time the species has been born in the country.
Fisherman catches strange, 'dinosaur-like' creature
This definitely counts as a once-in-a-lifetime catch.
'I am a very lucky guy': Man who survived cancer twice wins $4.6 million lottery jackpot
A man who survived cancer not once, but twice, recently purchased a winning lottery ticket worth millions of dollars.
Leave no trace: National park debunks ‘myth' that tossing banana peels, apple cores is OK
Tossing banana peels, apple cores and other “natural” foods on the ground while in nature can have lasting impacts and sometimes deadly consequences for animals, wildlife officials warned this week.
‘Human error' during surgery results in girl losing thumb, having it replaced with her big toe
A 17-year-old Australian girl who dreamed of becoming a professional cricket player had those dreams dashed when a botched surgery resulted in her having her thumb replaced with her big toe.
Google Earth leads to remains of missing Florida man in lake
It took 22 years, but a missing man's remains were finally found thanks to someone who zoomed in on his former Florida neighborhood with Google satellite images and noticed a car submerged in a lake, authorities said.
'Demon' baby shocks parents in hilarious ultrasound pics
A 17-year-old woman in Virginia went into her ultrasound appointment hoping to learn the sex of her unborn baby, but was shocked when the technician caught her daughter seemingly staring back at them like a “demon.”
University of Tennessee offers scholarship to young student bullied for his homemade T-shirt
A young University of Tennessee fan who was bullied at his elementary school for making his own UT shirt will now get to attend college there -- for free.
Illinois teen's memory resets every two hours after head injury
An Illinois teen says she can't remember anything after a traumatic head injury that has caused her memory to reset every two hours.
Act of kindness: Wisconsin bus driver holds young boy's hand to comfort him on first day of school
A young boy headed to his first day of school and anxious about riding the bus for the first time was comforted thanks to a small yet touching gesture by his bus driver.
Bride cuts dress, dyes it green as way to keep wearing it: 'Too expensive to just wear once'
Well, that’s one way to go green.
Hasbro's new ‘Ms. Monopoly' game takes on gender gap, pays women more than men
Hasbo released a new version of its classic Monopoly board game that aims to celebrate female entrepreneurs and address the gender pay gap by paying women more than men.
Police: Teen driver arrested for passing stopped bus, nearly hitting girl in Houston
The driver who investigators say sped around a stopped school bus has been arrested after nearly running over a 5-year-old girl two weeks ago.
Daytime naps once or twice a week may keep your heart healthy, study finds
Go ahead, take a siesta. A daytime nap taken once or twice a week may be linked to heart health, according to new research.
Taco Bell launching vegetarian section on its menus along with 2 new veggie-friendly items
Starting Thursday, Taco Bell will update its menu boards to feature a dedicated vegetarian section as well as debut new veggie-only options.