Vote for FOX 2’s Gardner White Twinkle Town tree

The Brief FOX 2’s Good Day is defending our Twinkle Town title. Gardner White’s Twinkle Town Parade of Trees is live now at its Novi location. You can vote for your favorite tree, and the winner gets $10,000 for their charity of choice.



Gardner White is hosting its 5th annual Twinkle Town at its Novi store.

The community is invited to visit, shop and take part in the holiday festivities, including voting for their favorite tree in the Parade of Trees.

Gardner White’s Twinkle Town Parade of Trees

Dig deeper:

The display will feature over 20 one-of-a-kind holiday trees, each uniquely designed by a local celebrity, broadcast team, business or influencer in support of a chosen nonprofit organization.

From whimsical and nostalgic to creative and unexpected, each tree will reflect its decorator’s personality and holiday spirit while shining a light on important causes in the community.

FOX 2’s Twinkle Town Tree

The backstory:

FOX 2’s Good Day took home the Twinkle Town title last year, making our charitable donation to Gleaners.

Deena Centofanti, Maurielle Lue and Ryan Ermanni decorated this year’s tree hoping to defend the title.

Big picture view:

The theme of this year’s FOX 2’s Good Day tree is classic and nostalgic FOX shows.

The winning tree’s team will win $10,000 to give to their charity of choice. FOX 2 chose Gleaners Community Food Bank as our charity of choice once again.

What you can do:

You can vote for your tree of choice now through Dec. 8, 2026.

Vote here .