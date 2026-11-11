WATCH: Stolen $500k supercar recovered after owner spots it in Detroit

The Brief A $500k McLaren was recovered by its owner in Detroit after it was driven at a street takeover. Video of the stolen car was taken by an Instagram user, timmyfilmedit__, who posted several videos of the car being driven. Thanks to the videos, the owner of the car, influencer Ali Sobh, was able to recover it.



A $500,000 McLaren 750S Spider was recovered in Detroit by its owner after it was spotted being driven around and doing donuts at a street takeover on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Stolen McLaren recovered by owner

The backstory:

Video of a lime-green sports car at a street takeover in Detroit was posted online by Instagram user timmyfilmedit__ on Sunday, Nov. 8.

This video ended up catching the eye of influencer, Ali Sobh, who was the actual owner of the car that was stolen from the driveway behind Sobh's home in Detroit on Friday, Nov. 6, according to The Metro Detroit News.

What's next:

After seeing the video on social media, Sobh was able to give Detroit Police a possible location of where the car may be. Using the tip, police were able to recover the car and successfully return it to its owner, according to the Detroit Police Department.

Police are still working to identify and find the people responsible.

In a follow-up Instagram post, Sobh said that he now has his car back and thanked people who flashed the video of his McLaren all over social media.