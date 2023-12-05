Which states spend the most money on lottery tickets?

With lottery jackpots reaching all-time highs in the past few years, is it any wonder that more and more tickets are being purchased across the United States?

A survey conducted by LendingTree revealed an increase in lottery spending in all 45 states that have the lottery, except for one (New York), between 2020 and 2021.

The survey also revealed which states are buying up the bulk of those precious tickets and which states are more likely to make their money back.

FILE - A customer at a 7-Eleven store checks the numbers on his Powerball lottery ticket. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Overall, Massachusetts residents spent the most on lottery tickets while people in North Dakota spent the least.

In 2021, Massachusetts collected about $1,024.91 per resident in lottery sales, according to LendingTree data.

That’s a 27.3% jump since 2020.

The second state that collected the most from lottery sales was Georgia with $526.98 per resident and Michigan with $480.75 per resident.

How much did your state spend?

Despite ranking 11th for overall lottery sales, Ohio residents actually earned back the greatest percentage of their money, according to LendingTree.

On average, Ohioans paid out about $336.04 per person and won back about $241.43, which is 12.5% more than the average across all states.

After Ohio, and tying for second place, residents in Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Maine and Missouri got the highest payout per dollar spent on the lottery.

Conversely, states that lost the most were also the states that spent the least on the lottery and that includes North Dakota, Montana and Wyoming.

