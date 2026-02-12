Oakland University stabbing: Police to give 'significant update' to investigation

One week after a stabbing on the campus of Oakland University, police will be giving an update on the case Thursday afternoon.

The backstory:

Two suspects fled after the stabbing of a non-student outside Van Wagoner Hall during a fight at about 8:15 p.m.

The male victim, not a student, was stabbed multiple times. Investigators say the stabbing happened outside, near the entrance to the building. He was let in, to call 911.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was rushed to a nearby hospital for surgery.

Oakland University Police Chief Mark Gordon will be sharing "significant news" regarding the case at 4:30 p.m. outside the police building on campus.

Investigators have said the victim and the two suspects don’t appear to be affiliated with Oakland University.

At the time of the stabbing the suspects into a dark-colored SUV on Hamlin Circle and were last seen traveling east toward Rochester Hills after the stabbing.

One of the suspects was described as a Black man in his early 20s with chin-length dreadlocks, wearing a black North Face jacket, black pants and white shoes with blue on the back of the shoes. Police say he is around 5'8" or 5'10".

The other suspect was described as a Black man with a camouflage jacket and a black hood, black pants, black shoes and short curly hair. He was also in his early 20s.

The evening of the stabbing, the campus was placed on lockdown following the incident. Most of the lockdown was lifted around 11:30 p.m., except Van Wagoner Hall, which remained closed while police processed the crime scene.

That final building restriction was lifted about an hour later.

