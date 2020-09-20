Woman, 35, dead after being shot multiple times, Detroit Police investigate

Detroit Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning around 2:30 in the 7700 block of Woodmont Avenue.

Police say the victim, a 35-year-old woman, was outside the above location when an unknown person drove by and fired multiple shots, causing her death.

As of right now, police have no information on the suspect and the circumstances are still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

