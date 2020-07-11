Woman shot on Southfield Freeway, MSP investigate

One woman is recovering after a freeway shooting on Saturday.

Michigan State Police say at around 5:50 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Southfield Freeway and Puritan for a person slumped over the wheel.

After the victim was taken to the hospital, troopers went to speak to her. While she wasn’t able to speak, she was able to provide head movements to basic questions, authorities say. She was asked if she knew the suspect, and she indicated that she did.

As of right now, troopers and detectives are still investigating.

