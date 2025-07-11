Wyandotte emergency bridge repair calms nerves for residents from possible disaster

The Brief Crews were busy repairing a bridge after a neighbor alerted county officials about the damage. FOX 2 captured aerial footage over Wyandotte as a massive freight train moved over a bridge that neighbors feared was inches away from disaster. In the meantime, neighbors are relieved that a potential crisis has been averted.



If you traveled in or out of Wyandotte, you might have noticed a slowdown on the road.

This was due to crews conducting an emergency bridge repair after a neighbor alerted county officials about a large slab of concrete that seemed ready to collapse onto a car.

FOX 2 captured aerial footage over Wyandotte as a massive freight train moved over a bridge that neighbors feared was inches away from disaster.

What they're saying:

Wyandotte city officials closed the westbound lanes of Eureka Road as crews performed emergency repairs on the Eureka Road viaduct.

Michael Balcom took pictures of the potential danger while out for a walk.

"You could see the ceiling of the bridge was just peeling off," Balcom said. "At that point, I thought I should probably do something about this."

He notified the Wayne County Road Commission and Wyandotte Police to alert them, especially with increased traffic due to the town's annual art fair. Wayne County officials stated that Canadian National owns the bridge, and their crews were seen working hard.

"They took care of this really quickly," Balcom said. "I was very impressed. They had it closed down, shut down, and were already tearing it down, and it's almost done now."

However, this is only part of the story.

"They keep fixing it, but it keeps crumbling, so they need to tear it down and put a new one. It would be safer," said Scott Labik.

The backstory:

Neighbors say the bridge dates back to the 1920s and are unsure if a new one will be built anytime soon.

FOX 2 reached out to CN for more information.

In the meantime, neighbors are relieved that a potential crisis has been averted.