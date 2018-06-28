27th annual Camaro Superfest in Ypsilanti this weekend
The 27th annual Camaro Superfest kicks off this weekend.
Woman killed, man hurt during apartment break-in in Ypsilanti
Police in Ypsilanti are investigating after a woman was fatally shot during a home invasion near Eastern Michigan University.
Encuentro Latino serving up Guatemalan food in Ypsilanti
Ypsilanti's Encuentro Latino has been voted to have some of the most authentic Latino cuisine in metro Detroit. Chef Manuel De Paz joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about his food and its Guatemalan roots.
Volunteers needed for AAU Junior Olympic Games
At the end of month, the largest national multi-sport event for young people in the country is happening in metro Detroit.
Fill a Ford truck for kids in Ypsilanti June 10
Ford vehicles will be throughout the Ypsilanti community on Saturday, June 10 waiting to be stuffed with items for kids.
Music festival in Ypsilanti features more than 70 local bands including Tonia music.
The annual music event in Ypsilanti called "Totally Awesome Fest" features performances of more than 70 bands. Tonia Music is one of the singer/songwriters performing and they she stopped by The Nine for a taste of what you'll hear.
President Trump set to challenge fuel standards Wednesday
This is the president's first visit to Michigan since taking office
Harlem Globetrotters in Ypstilanti January 20
Harlem Globetrotter Brianna "Hoops" Green joins us on The Nine.
Ypsilanti teen makes trek to Gatlinburg to help wildfire victims
As Jada spread the word about her fundraising efforts, she says people started responding in a big way.
Vietnam veteran who saved 44 in destroyed chopper receives Medal of Honor
Charles Kettles says he was just doing his job to save 44 lives. For that bravery, he received the nation's highest honor.
Driver killed in horrific crash when car stalled on The Lodge
A 23-year-old woman was killed Friday when her car stalled on the lodge in the middle of rush hour.