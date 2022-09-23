College football odds Week 4: How to bet Maryland-Michigan

article

The Michigan Wolverines host the Maryland Terrapins Saturday afternoon in a Big Ten college football showdown on FOX.

Both squads come into this matchup with perfect 3-0 records. The Wolverines have gotten wins over Colorado State , Hawaii and UConn , while the Terrapins have toppled Buffalo , Charlotte and SMU .

Which Big Ten team escapes Week 4 with a perfect record still intact?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective for the Terrapins-Wolverines game, from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ):

Maryland @ No. 4 Michigan (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Michigan -17 (Michigan favored to win by more than 17 points, otherwise Maryland covers)

Moneyline: Michigan -714 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.40 total); Maryland +450 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Total scoring over/under: 65.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines have quietly scored 51, 56 and 59 points in the first three games. Defensively, they have yet to allow a touchdown in the first three quarters. The Wolverines have flown under the radar, despite playing great football.

But, undefeated Maryland will be the Wolverines' biggest test so far. The only thing giving me pause about the Wolverines here is what’s looming next week — a road date with Iowa. The Hawkeyes will be looking for revenge after they were drubbed 42-3 last year in the Big Ten title game.

While the Terps should move the ball and score as they're being led by QB Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland will be outclassed all over the field. The Terps have lost the last two meetings against Michigan by an average of 48.5 to 12.5. Look for this one to get ugly late.

I’d lay the 17 with the Wolverines.

PICK: Michigan (-17 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 17 points

FOX Bet operates a mobile and online sportsbook and a free-to-play game.

For FOX Bet Sportsbook: Must be 21+. NJ, PA, CO and MI only. Complete terms and conditions can be found in the app and at foxbet.com. FOX Bet Services are operated by TSG Interactive US Service LTD. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-Gambler (NJ, PA), 1-800-522-4700 (CO) or 1-800-270-7117 (MI).



