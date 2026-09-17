Lions vs Bills: Detroit struggles in the first half against Buffalo

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The Brief The Detroit Lions are taking on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. Two of the top teams in the NFL go to battle in Buffalo tonight as the Bills' new Highmark Stadium hosts its first-ever regular season game.



Thursday Night Football has the Lions taking on the Bills in a major showdown in Buffalo, New York.

1st Quarter, Lions vs Bills 0-0

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball against D.J. Reed #4 of the Detroit Lions during the first quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on September 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bry Expand

Big picture view:

The Lions are playing Buffalo at the Bills’ new Highmark Stadium in its inaugural game of the NFL Regular Season.

The Bills started the game with the ball, scoring on their first drive. Lions would then take the ball, only to be stopped.

The first quarter would end with the Lions scoring nothing, 0-14.

2nd Quarter, Lions vs Bills 0-14

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Jahmyr Gibbs #0 of the Detroit Lions runs the ball against Christian Benford #47 of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on September 17, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Ph Expand

The Bills would have the ball at the top of the second quarter. The Lions would nearly get a break after an interception in the red zone which was reversed due to a holding call on Detroit, followed by another on the next play. Buffalo brings the score up to 0-21.

The Lions would finally make a score with Gibbs making the touchdown, putting seven on the board with 6 minutes left in the first half. 7-21

The Bills would then answer with another touchdown, widening the score to 7-27 with three minutes left in the half.

Detroit would then finally stop the Bills on their drive with 40 seconds left.

The Lions would add three to the board, kicking a field goal at the end of the half.

First Half Results, 10-27

The Lions would end the first half of the game with only ten points on the board, 10-27.

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