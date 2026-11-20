The Brief One person was arrested after allegedly making threats toward a Metro Detroit high school. Police say the person who made the post was identified and arrested without incident.



One person is behind bars after allegedly making threats against Hamtramck High School on Friday.

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Officials with the City of Hamtramck say at 1 p.m., school resource officers were told about a social media post made by someone which had threats of violence towards the high school.

Police say the person who made the post was identified and arrested without incident. Investigators say there is no ongoing threat to Hamtramck High School.

An investigation is ongoing.