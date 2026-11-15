Aidan Hutchinson exits game after awkward landing during sack celebration

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The Brief Aidan Hutchinson appeared to injure his right knee while celebrating a sack of Drake Maye. Hutchinson spent several minutes in the blue medical tent before walking gingerly to the locker room. The Lions listed the edge rusher as questionable to return.



Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson appeared to injure his right knee while celebrating a sack of New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye during the first quarter of Sunday's international game in Germany.

The backstory:

After taking down Maye, who also appeared to be injured on the play, Hutchinson jumped into the air to celebrate but landed awkwardly and grabbed his right knee.

MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 15: Aidan Hutchinson of Detroit Lions goes down with an injury while celebrating getting a sack during the NFL match between the New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions at the Allianz Arena on November 15, 2026 in Munich Expand

Dig deeper:

He walked off the field under his own power and visited the blue medical tent on the sideline before walking to the locker room.

The Lions listed him as questionable to return.

The other side:

Maye was helped to his feet and limped to the sideline before later walking to the locker room for further evaluation. Backup quarterback Tommy DeVito replaced him on the Patriots' next drive.