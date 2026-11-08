Michigan fires offensive coordinator Jason Beck after loss to Michigan State

article

The day after Michigan lost its fourth game of the season, offensive coordinator Jason Beck was fired.

Beck was the highest paid coordinator in the nation, but Michigan has failed to score consistently all season, nearly being shut out against Michigan State on Saturday night, before scoring a late touchdown to bring the game within 15-6.

"The results have not matched our desired outcome, and I felt that a change in leadership was required for our offense," said first-year head coach Kyle Whittingham. "We need to put our offensive players and the entire team in the best possible position to be successful. We appreciate the hard work and effort that Jason has dedicated to the program. Jason is a great man and coach, and unfortunately, it did not work out the way that we wanted it to at Michigan. We wish Jason and his family nothing but the best in the future."

Jim Harding was given the job on an interim basis, and Whittingham said they will conduct a nationwide search to fill the role in the offseason.