Snowplows in Michigan are to be recognized as emergency vehicles

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The Brief Snowplows in Michigan are now considered emergency vehicles. Further review by the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce. In May, a resolution was introduced named the Protecting Lifesaving Operations during Winter Storms Act.



Snowplows are now classified as emergency vehicles after a resolution was approved by state officials.

Big picture view:

On Thursday, the State Transportation Commission (STC) approved a resolution recognizing state and local agency snowplows as emergency vehicles. The resolution would exempt snowplows from federal diesel emission regulations.

"Michigan’s winter months are quickly approaching and across the state, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and local road agencies are completing final inspections of winter maintenance fleets and receiving early shipments of road salt," state officials wrote.

In May, a resolution was introduced named the Protecting Lifesaving Operations during Winter Storms Act, or PLOWS Act, H.R. 8782. It was introduced by Rep. Jack Bergman. It would exempt snowplows used by state and local government agencies from federal diesel emission regulations in recognition of their public safety mission.

What they're saying:

Officials say the County Road Association of Michigan has raised concerns after discussing the impacts of emission regulation devices that are included on new snowplows.

"If an emergency vehicle is trying to get to somebody in a blizzard but cannot because the snowplow is not operating, that’s a problem," said STC Commissioner John Peracchio. "It elevates the status of the snowplow as an emergency vehicle in terms of the exemption."

The resolution was approved by the STC, which awaits further review by the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

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