Tigers to host spring training at Comerica Park starting July 1

Next Thursday, the Detroit Tigers will open spring training 2.0 at Comerica Park after Major League Baseball owners and players came to an agreement on a 60-game season that will start the third week of July.

When the owners and players announced the deal Tuesday night, it was unclear where many teams would hold spring training. The Tigers hold spring training in Florida where that state has reported over 5,500 cases in the past day. That forced the Tigers' hand to hold training at Comerica Park, which General Manager Al Avila announced in a call Wednesday morning.

The Tigers will use all three of the team's clubhouses to keep the 60 players at a safe distance from each other.

Avila said Michael Fulmer is expected to play this year after undergoing Tommy John Surgery in March 2019.

Each team will play 10 games against each of its four division rivals and four games vs. each of the five clubs in the corresponding division in the other league, according to details obtained by The Associated Press.

There are several changes to the truncated season that veer from traditional baseball rules. One is starting extra innings with a runner on second base. That means if the Miguel Cabrera made the last out in the 9th inning and the game is tied, he will be standing at second base in the 10th inning.

Teams will play based their four divisional opponents ten times and play 20 other games against interleague opponents in the same region. That means the Tigers will play the Royals, White Sox, Twins, and Indians in the American League plus the Cubs, Brewers, Cardinals, Pirates, and the Reds from the National League.

The NL will use a designated hitter for every game.

There will also be a COVID-19 injured list with no maximum or minimum length of time spent on it.

Each team will make only one trip to each city it visits in MLB's shortest season since 1878.

The number of playoff teams will remain at 10, though that still could change.

The trade deadline will be Aug. 31 and the deadline for postseason eligibility is Sept. 15.

Active rosters will be 30 during the first two weeks of the season, 28 during the second two weeks and 26 after that. They will not expand to 28 on Sept. 1, as originally intended this year.

With no minor leagues, teams would be allowed to retain 60 players each, including a taxi squad. Up to three players from the taxi squad can travel with a team to a game, and one of the three must be a catcher.

MLB is keeping the innovation of the three-batter minimum for pitchers, but decided to keep the injured list minimum for pitchers at 10 days rather than revert to 15, as initially intended. But the new rule remains in place that a pitcher must face at least three batters or finish the half inning.