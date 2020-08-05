UM, MSU release football schedules for 2020 season

Ready or not, Big Ten college football is coming.

And with it comes abridged schedules for the state's two major universities in the conference. Both University of Michigan and Michigan State will play conference schedules only. After an uncertain offseason, complete with head coach changes at MSU and coronavirus-related quarantines throughout the summer, both schools have released 10 game schedules.

Among the most notable changes to the schedules is the timing of the UM-OSU rivalry game. Originally played as the last game of the regular season, it is now scheduled for late October.

Here's the full schedule for University of Michigan

Sept. 5 vs. Purdue

Sept. 12 at Minnesota

Sept. 19 vs. Penn State

Sept. 26 at Rutgers

Oct. 3 vs. Michigan State

Oct. 17 at Indiana

Oct. 24 at Ohio State

Oct. 31 vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 7 vs. Maryland

Nov. 21 at Northwestern

Here's the full schedule for Michigan State University

