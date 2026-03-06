Sherrone Moore evidence to be reviewed in court today after former Michigan football coach's arrest

The Brief A judge will review evidence in the case against former Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore on Friday. Moore was charged with third-degree home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home after he was fired from the university. His attorney is working to get some of the charges tossed out.



Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore is set to appear in court Friday morning for a review of evidence after he was arrested and charged for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home.

The hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Watch live above.

Ann Arbor judge Cedric Simpson ordered the hearing to take a deeper look at evidence after noting that Moore's relationship with the former girlfriend, who worked for the Michigan football program, was omitted by the prosecution during a previous hearing.

The backstory:

Moore, 39, was fired by athletic director Warde Manuel in December after the school said it found that he had engaged in "an inappropriate relationship with a staff member." He was arrested later that day after allegedly breaking into that staffer's apartment and threatening to kill himself in front of her.

According to the prosecution during his arraignment, Moore, who is married, allegedly had an affair for years with a staff member. When that person broke off the relationship on Dec. 8, Moore allegedly texted and called her repeatedly, leading to her reporting what happened to the university.

Once Moore learned of his termination, he allegedly went to her Pittsfield Township apartment, broke in, grabbed several butter knives and kitchen scissors before threatening to harm himself.

According to prosecutor Kati Rezmierski, he allegedly told his ex-girlfriend, "I'm going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands."

When she told him she was going to call the police, he left.

Moore was arraigned a few days later and charged with third-degree home invasion, stalking, and breaking and entering. He was released from the Washtenaw County Jail after posting a $25,000 bond.

Push to dismiss charges:

Moore’s attorney, Ellen Michaels, has said the warrant obtained was based upon false, incomplete, and/or misleading statements given to the magistrate by police.

Much of this is about the attorney for the ex-girlfriend calling police, not the ex herself.

Moore’s team honed in on 12 unanswered calls and text messages between the former couple saying, legally, stalking is not stalking if the communication has a legitimate purpose.

Moore’s attorney claims those communications were work-related because they took place during work hours and the assistant worked for Moore.

"It's clearly and unequivocally that the relationship between the parties in a stalking allegation matters," Michaels previously said in court. "It's not stalking If communication has a legitimate purpose."

However, the prosecution says the ex-girlfriend and assistant presented sufficient evidence for the charges to stick, including what they call direct and credible details to police allowing for probable cause to be established and for an arrest warrant to be issued.