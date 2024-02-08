Blast of warm air in Southeast Michigan will push temperatures into the 50s

The warm-up rolls on! Temperatures top out in the 50s this afternoon.

High pressure moves east while low pressure draws the mild air in, but the clouds are expected to dim the shine a bit at times as skies range from partly sunny to mostly cloudy.

A few showers will be around this evening with a better bet for scattered rain late tonight and tomorrow morning, but it won't amount to much.

On Friday, we'll take aim at record warmth and, if we're lucky, the skies may even clear out by afternoon.

The rain will be back by night and linger into Saturday morning.

Temperatures will fade over the weekend and come in even cooler next week. We'll keep an eye on a southern snowmaker on Monday that looks like a miss as of now.