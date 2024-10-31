article

The Brief Daylight saving time ends overnight on Sunday, Nov. 3 Clocks will jump back from 2 a.m. to 1 a.m. Daylight saving restarts on March 9, 2025



It is the time of year when millions of people ask, will I get more sleep or less sleep this time around?

Overnight Sunday time will jump back an hour, signaling the end of daylight saving time. Say goodbye to the daylight when you leave work. It won't be until March that we see that again when we restart daylight saving time. But say hello to that extra hour of rest.

When will the clocks change for daylight saving time?

Daylight saving time 2024 began on March 10 when the clocks jumped from 2 to 3 a.m. It lasts until early Sunday, Nov. 3, when 2 a.m. becomes 1 a.m.

Clocks will then jump forward on March 9, 2025. So you have some time before you need to worry about losing sleep.

Does daylight saving time affect sleep?

Sleep experts say that the change from daylight saving time to standard time is better for our sleep, which scientists and researchers in the sleep profession agree is the better time for our bodies.

Fortunately, National Napping Day exists the day after daylight saving time takes effect, with the next one on Sunday, March 10, 2025.

The day was created to spread awareness of the positive health benefits of taking a nap, according to Sleep Advisor.org. It adds that napping between 20-30 minute intervals has been shown to improve an individual’s awareness and energy.

Which states don’t observe daylight saving time?

There are many states and territories that do not participate in daylight saving time. The list of states and territories that won’t be changing their clocks includes:

Hawaii

Arizona

American Samoa territories

Guam

Northern Mariana Islands

Puerto Rico

U.S. Virgin Islands

The reason is due to location, some states being close to the equator or having warmer climates.

Will there be an end to daylight saving time?

It's unlikely.

The Sunshine Protection Act was unanimously approved by the U.S. Senate a year ago – a rarity in politics – and would have put an end to daylight saving time for the country.

But it went to the House and languished and never made it to President Joe Biden's desk.

What would permanent daylight saving look like?

Since daylight saving happens from March to November, a permanent version like that would primarily impact the winter months. For more than four months (Oct. 28-March 5, to be exact), the sun wouldn't be up until after 8 a.m.

For 17 days (Dec. 26-Jan. 11), the sun wouldn't come up until AFTER 9 a.m.

What would happen if we got rid of daylight saving time?

The sunrise and sunsets of the longest and shortest days of the year would certainly feel different. During the summer solstice, the sun would be greeting us in Michigan before 5 a.m. And during the shortest day of the year? We wouldn't see the sun until practically 9 a.m.

Several states have either passed legislation or resolutions calling on the federal government to lift the limitations on required time changes in the last few years.

The 18 states that have called on action on the time regulations are not alone, a poll conducted by YouGov for The Economist found around 63 percent of Americans agree that a change is needed.

Is daylight saving time observed outside the US?

Yes. There are other countries that observe daylight saving time.

Almost all of Europe, except Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Iceland, Russia and Turkey, participate in daylight saving time.

In addition, parts of Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, and Australia observe it. Egypt is the only country on the African continent to observe daylight saving time.

Those driving home will see even the sun would be up when they got back from work, so their entire day at home wouldn't be spent in darkness.

But, kids would also be getting on the school bus in the dark for much of the winter.