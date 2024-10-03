Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Week winds down with comfortable temps, sunny skies

Published  October 3, 2024 6:56am EDT
Cool start to a beautiful day

A cool start to what’s shaping up to be a beautiful day across Southeast Michigan. 

The 50-degree temps rise to the low 70s under sunny skies.

High pressure slips out as a cold front approaches tonight into tomorrow, but don’t expect much rain—looks like we’ll wrap up the week on a dry note. 

The sunny 70s days stick around through the weekend, but don't get used to it.

Another front arrives over the weekend, bringing a chance for showers Sunday, though it’s far from a sure thing. Most of the weekend is looking pretty sweet. 

Temps dip behind the front, with the 60s taking over next week. Dry conditions stick around through midweek. 