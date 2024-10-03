Metro Detroit weather: Week winds down with comfortable temps, sunny skies
A cool start to what’s shaping up to be a beautiful day across Southeast Michigan.
The 50-degree temps rise to the low 70s under sunny skies.
High pressure slips out as a cold front approaches tonight into tomorrow, but don’t expect much rain—looks like we’ll wrap up the week on a dry note.
The sunny 70s days stick around through the weekend, but don't get used to it.
Another front arrives over the weekend, bringing a chance for showers Sunday, though it’s far from a sure thing. Most of the weekend is looking pretty sweet.
Temps dip behind the front, with the 60s taking over next week. Dry conditions stick around through midweek.