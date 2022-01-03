Snow falls in Florida Panhandle following first winter storm of 2022

The start of the new year has brought a surprise for Floridians in the Panhandle: snow.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office shared a Facebook video of flakes falling in Fort Walton Beach. The video was captured from a Lowe's parking lot.

"From 75 degrees at 3 in the afternoon to snow at 3 a.m.," according to the caption.

"It's snowing," the deputy is heard saying before moving the camera to show flakes on his patrol uniform. "See? Snow."

PREVIOUS: Severe storms sweep across southern US overnight

For Tiffany Crile in DeFuniak Springs, Florida, her Ring surveillance video captured the snowflakes during the overnight hours.

"I was pretty excited to see snow," she told FOX 13. "However it is extremely cold. My heat is getting its use today."

Back in 2018, Floridians in Tallahassee woke up to snowflakes after chilly rain turned into snow. That morning, the National Weather Service in Tallahassee was reporting a whopping 0.1 inches of "snow/sleet accumulation" on the roof of their building.

FROM 2018: Snow in Florida: Flakes fly in Tallahassee

A cold front swept through Florida during the overnight hours.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in other parts of the U.S., the first winter storm of 2022 dumped heavy snow across parts of the Appalachians and mid-Atlantic on Monday after dusting portions of the South with snow over the New Year's weekend, reports FOX Weather.