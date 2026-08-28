FaceTime caller catches violent Wayne County home invasion where victims were ambushed during call

The Brief Sumpter Township Police say they were called to a house on Wear Road for a reported home invasion. The caller was not someone who lived in the home, but a friend who was on FaceTime with the victims when she witnessed them being ambushed During their search, police were able to arrest three suspects.



A FaceTime call turned into a horror story after a Sumpter Township home was invaded, and police are now looking for answers.

Sumpter Township home invasion caught on FaceTime Call

On Thursday, Sumpter Township Police say they were called to a house on the 44000 block of Wear Road for a reported home invasion. The caller was not someone who lived in the home, but a friend who was on FaceTime with the victims when she witnessed them being ambushed and attacked at their home before the call was dropped.

What they're saying:

Investigators say the four men armed with guns staked out the home before the invasion. The suspects then approached the house undercover before they attacked. Police say one of the victims was pistol whipped and handcuffed while the suspects demanded money, valuables and firearms.

The horrifying situation was then interrupted by police officers arriving on scene. The four men then ran from the home into the woods.

During their search, police were able to arrest three suspects.

Sumpter Township home invasion suspect

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing into the identity of the fourth man. Police say he is reported to be a Hispanic male, who avoided arrest and fled the area.

Charges are being sought against the three men.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumpter Township Police Department at 734-461-4833.