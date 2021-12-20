Temperatures start cold this week before rising in time for Christmas

article

A cold start to your Monday and with the breeze it feels like it's in the upper teens. Mainly dry conditions today (a few snow showers early to our north) but we'll call it a mix of clouds and sun with milder temperatures 39 (though with the southwest breeze it will feel chillier)

Lows Monday night fall off again to 24 with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday brings sun & clouds and colder temperatures which correspond nicely with the "official" start to winter. The Winter Solstice begins at 10:59a.m.! A cold front swinging through by evening Tuesday could bring light snow. But, otherwise it'll be dry with a high near 36 and 25 overnight.

Mostly sunny Wednesday, chilly still in the wake of the cold front: The high will be 32, but again, it will feel colder with windy conditions. Overnight temperatures will fall to 22.

Thursday brings a cloudy day with moderating temperatures (still below average which is 39 degrees). Highs will be near 36 and 31 overnight.

Another wind shift will bring milder air in for Christmas Eve, highs near 45 degrees, so the approaching system will fall in the form of rain from the afternoon into the evening. Still above freezing overnight: 34 degrees.

Christmas Day brings morning rain and the gift of above normal readings: 44 and breezy/30 overnight.

Sunday is dry, breezy and colder. High of 38.