Wednesday conditions are looking pleasant. But a strong storm complex is brewing for tonight

Pleasant Wednesday weather with storms on the way!

Partly to mostly sunny skies today with morning temperatures in the 60's moving into the mid 80's by afternoon.

While we're basking in the glory of summer, storms will be developing back to our west. Look at FOX Futurecast at 7 pm this evening.

A strong complex of storms will bring damaging wind, heavy wind, and a tornado threat across Wisconsin.

That line of storms will move south and east as the evening turns to the night.

Here is a snapshot of one of the high-resolution models we look to while making the forecast.

By midnight, you can plan on dry weather holding in Southeast Michigan while the strong storms thrive back to our west.

The wet weather will move into Southeast Michigan between 3 to 7 a.m. and most of the data is pointing to the strongest and most damaging winds just to our west.

The greatest threat for severe weather is across Wisconsin and Southwest Michigan.

Check out the Storm Prediction Centers Severe Weather Outlook for today and tonight and you can clearly see the bullseye to our west.

It's important to note that these storms have not formed yet so it's not out of the question for the track to shift a bit, which is why although the greatest risk is just to our south, we are still under a marginal and slight risk which basically equate to a 1 and a 2 on a 5 point scale.

So what can we expect? Showers and storms are likely tonight into tomorrow morning and while the possibility of severe damaging winds and torrential rains cannot be ruled out, that threat is greatest to our west.

Thursday morning storms will end and the skies will likely clear out a bit, leaving a brighter and breezy Thursday afternoon which will be followed by a nice and cooler Friday as high temperatures only make it into the 70's.

Want breaking news straight to your phone? Curious about events happening this weekend? Download the FOX 2 News app and the FOX 2 Weather app for iOS and Android today

Advertisement

Weekend weather will start dry with the chance for showers Sunday. No big warmups coming either with high temps below average into early next week.