Debbie Dingell wins 6th District race for 6th straight term

Democrat Debbie Dingell will return to Congress for her sixth straight term after winning Michigan's 6th Congressional District.

The Associated Press has called the race for Dingell with more than 61 percent of the vote. She beat her Republican challenger Heather Smiley as she has earned another two years in Congress.

Dingell was favored to win the seat, which comprises much of Washtenaw County, western and southern Wayne County, and southeast Oakland County.

Neither Dingell nor Smiley faced a competitor in the August Primary.

Dingell was first elected to Congress in 2014 when she ran for the seat which was held by her husband, John Dingell, since 1956. John was elected an astounding 29 times prior to announcing his retirement in 2014.

Debbie then ran for and won his seat and has since been reelected each cycle since then.