Free Uber rides on New Year's Eve in Michigan - How to claim your voucher

Headed out for New Year's Eve? Celebrate safely by planning how you'll get home ahead of time.

"Supporting our community is at the heart of everything we do," Morse said. "By continuing to offer complimentary Uber rides on New Year’s Eve, we’re giving Metro Detroiters a responsible way to celebrate responsibly. We’re proud this initiative is making a real difference and helping more people start the new year safely."

What to know:

These vouchers can be claimed beginning Dec. 26 for use between 5 p.m. Dec. 31 and 5 a.m. Jan. 1. Vouchers are limited to one per person, and you must be 21 or older to claim it.

Once claimed, the voucher is added to your Uber account and will be used as the payment method on a ride taken in Michigan during the NYE time period.

A limited number of vouchers will be available.

Claim a voucher here starting Dec. 26.