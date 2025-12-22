'He’s been receiving threats:' Lions fan involved in altercation with DK Metcalf lawyers up

The Brief The Lions fan involved in an altercation with DK Metcalf denies using racial or misogynistic slurs during the incident. The fan has now layered up with Shawn Head. Metcalf was suspended 2 games for the incident.



It was a fiery night at Ford Field Sunday as a Lions fan was swung on in the stands by a Pittsburgh Steelers player.

That player, DK Metcalf, was suspended for two games, and the fan has lawyered up.

Big picture view:

Lions fan and season ticket holder Ryan Kennedy, wearing a blue wig, gets Pittsburgh wide receiver DK Metcalf’s attention by holding up a Steelers jersey. Words were exchanged, then this. Kennedy’s attorney, Shawn Head, says these are the words that were not used in that exchange.

"It’s been widely reported falsely that he made some racial slurs or used some misogynistic slurs. Specifically, he’s being accused of using the n-word and c-word," Head said. "That is absolutely not true. You’re not going to find a recording of that, you’re not going to have an eyewitness that says that simply did not happen."

Twenty-four hours later, the NFL suspended Metcalf without pay for two games.

Sources tell ESPN that’s a loss of more than half a million dollars.

Related article

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, the fan is getting some heat.

"He’s been receiving threats via voicemail and electronic messages, and he’s in fear for his personal safety and his family’s," Head said.

Last season, Head said Metcalf, then with the Seattle Seahawks, reported Kennedy for misconduct from the stands. It was investigated by both teams.

"Again, there was no misconduct found by Mr. Kennedy last year either," Head said.

In terms of next steps, Kennedy’s attorneys say they’re exploring their options.

DK Metcalf plans to appeal the NFL’s decision on the suspension.