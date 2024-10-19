Two killed, 3-year-old injured in single vehicle crash

Two people were killed, and a 3-year-old girl injured when an off-road vehicle crashed at about 5 p.m. on Jones Road in Waterford Township Friday evening.

Waterford police said that a 2019 Polaris-RZR was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left the roadway. Police Chief Scott Underwood said that the 31-year-old driver and the 3-year-old were ejected from the vehicle, while a 42-year-old woman was trapped inside.

Underwood said that the investigation shows that none of the people involved were wearing restraints.

The child is expected to make a full recovery.